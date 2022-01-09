In Colorado, a wildfire has cost over (dollar)513 million in damages.

A wildfire in Colorado has cost the state over (dollar)513 million in damages.

According to the most recent damage assessment, wildfires destroyed nearly 1,100 homes and structures.

According to the Denver Post, the most recent assessment in the suburban area between Denver and Boulder County on Thursday estimated that the fire had caused at least (dollar)513.2 million in residential damage, with 1,084 homes destroyed.

The new total figure included destroyed barns, sheds, and other outbuildings, according to Boulder County officials, though the vast majority were residential.

The cities of Louisville and Superior sustained the most damage.

Experts say similar incidents will become more common as suburbs grow in fire-prone areas as a result of climate change.

Wind gusts of up to 169 kilometers per hour (105 miles per hour) threatened 30 urban areas in a short period of time.

During rescue efforts, the bodies of fire victims were discovered, and two people are still missing.