In comparison to the United Kingdom, how does Europe’s coronavirus death rate compare?

How does Europe’s coronavirus death rate compare to the UK’s?

With only two daily cases per million people, the UK has one of the lowest death rates on the continent.

Eleven eastern European countries have more than ten daily Covid-19 fatalities per million people, while the UK has only two.

On Wednesday, the United Kingdom had some of the lowest case and death rates on the continent, with only 629 new cases per million people.

This is owing in large part to the United Kingdom’s successful vaccination and booster program.

Over a quarter of the UK’s eligible population has already received booster vaccinations.

Latvia had the highest number of deaths in Europe, with nearly 30 per million people, as of yesterday, with 685 new cases per million people.

The country’s vaccine rollout, like that of much of Eastern Europe, has been only partially successful, with only 62% of the population fully vaccinated.

Booster vaccines have not been distributed in the country.

With 18, 17 and 16 new deaths per million people, Hungary, Bulgaria, and Croatia all had more than 15 deaths per million people.

Only Hungary has reached the goal of fully vaccinating more than half of its population.

According to the most recent data, Hungary has vaccinated 60% of its population twice and given booster vaccines to nearly a quarter of the population.

Despite the boosters, Hungary’s high caseload – over 1,300 new cases per million people, the ninth highest in Europe – has resulted in higher death rates than many of its eastern European neighbors, despite the fact that many of them have given out far fewer vaccines.

Despite the fact that both Bosnia and Ukraine have relatively few cases, 14 new deaths per million people were recorded yesterday.

Only 252 new cases per million people were reported in Bosnia yesterday.

Even though Bosnia had a marginally higher number of deaths than Slovakia, with 13 deaths per million people, this represents only a tenth of Slovakia’s caseload, which is the highest in Europe.

In Ukraine, only 350 new cases per million people were reported.

The situation in Central Europe is quite different.

Despite the fact that Austria had nearly 1,700 new cases on Wednesday, it only had seven new deaths per million people.

Similarly, as of yesterday, the Netherlands had 1,384 new cases, the eighth highest in Europe, but only 2.9 new deaths per million people.

Germany saw four new deaths per million people and 942 new cases of Covid-19.

