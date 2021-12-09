In court, there’s a mask rule; help for renters; and tree shortages: Good morning, Pennsylvania!

In court, a mask rule is upheld; renters receive assistance; and trees are in short supply: Good morning, Pennsylvania!

Today, Thursday, December 1st, here’s what you need to know.

9. in the year 2021

In our Cool Spaces feature, we featured the great room of a home in Lower Paxton Township built with locally sourced wood and stone.

Despite the fact that there are fewer live Christmas trees in urban areas and artificial tree deliveries have been stalled due to supply chain issues, growers in central Pennsylvania report a healthy inventory.

Renter assistance: Money intended to assist people in paying their rent during the pandemic isn’t always reaching those who need it.

The majority of federal funds went to areas in Pennsylvania with the most people, not to areas with the most renters.

After Kim Lemon’s retirement, WGAL is moving one of its morning anchors to the evening shift.

At the 2022 Pennsylvania Farm Show, the Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association will debut a new black raspberry flavor.

When the Farm Show opens in January, a fruity milkshake will join the chocolate and vanilla options at the milkshake stand.

McAlister’s Deli, a new restaurant chain specializing in soups, sandwiches, salads, and sweet tea, is set to open in a former Applebee’s in Dauphin County.

Arguments were heard yesterday before the state Supreme Court, which will decide whether masks will be required in schools and child care facilities.

COVID-19 caused the deaths of over 650 people in Pennsylvania last week, with two-thirds of them being 70 or older.

Booster shot: According to lab tests, Pfizer andamp; BioNTech’s booster dose protects against the omicron variant.

They’re also developing a specific vaccine for it.

Nate Bruce of Harrisburg.Sean Simmers

Former Harrisburg High football standout Nate Bruce will play at Lackawanna College next season, but he hopes to return to Penn State someday.

Basketball season: The predicted order of finish, key players, and MVPs for the Colonial Division, the Capital Division, the Keystone Division, and the Commonwealth Division for the girls’ basketball season.