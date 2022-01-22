In Cumberland County, DermDox will open a third dermatology center.

In Cumberland County, DermDox will open its third dermatology center.

DermDox Dermatology Centers is planning to expand into Cumberland County.

At 207 House Ave. in East Pennsboro Township, the company has leased space for a new medical dermatology office.

In the second quarter of 2022, the new location is scheduled to open.

DermDox Dermatology Centers is a dermatology practice that specializes in medical, cosmetic, and extended-care dermatology.

The firm has six offices in Pennsylvania, including ones in Camp Hill, Mechanicsburg, and Leola.

Landmark Commercial RealtyTCN’s Michael Curran and Jessica Lilly represented the tenant in the lease negotiation, while Landmark Commercial Realty’s Jason Grace represented the landlord.

–Industry News

