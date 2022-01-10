In Cumberland County, Tucker Arensberg has a new office.

In Cumberland County, Tucker Arensberg has opened a new office.

A Pittsburgh-based law firm has relocated its office to the Harrisburg area.

Tucker Arensberg has moved his office from Lemoyne to 300 Corporate Center Drive, Suite 200 in East Pennsboro Township.

On December 1st, the new office was officially inaugurated.

22nd.

In the last 16 months, the regional office has welcomed five new attorneys.

There are a total of 11 attorneys in the office.

In transactional, litigation, municipal, real estate, trust and estates, technology, and administrative law, the office assists businesses, individuals, and governmental entities.

In addition, the office will continue to grow its new five-attorney criminal defense group, which represents individuals and businesses facing government investigations.

“We are excited to move to our new office space, which will allow us to continue to provide our clients with the high level of service they have come to expect from us, as well as continue to welcome new attorneys to a collegial environment that truly strives for work-life balance,” Jerry Russo, managing partner for the Harrisburg office, said.

More than 75 attorneys work for Tucker Arensberg.

The firm also has offices in New York and California, in addition to Pittsburgh and East Pennsboro Township.

