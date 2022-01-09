In Cyprus, a new Deltacron Covid variant was discovered, combining the Delta and Omicron strains of the virus.

In Cyprus, a new Deltacron Covid variant was discovered, combining the virus’s Delta and Omicron strains.

A new strain of the Covid virus has been discovered, combining the Delta and Omicron variants, according to scientists.

Leondios Kostrikis, professor of biological sciences at the University of Cyprus, led a research team that made the discovery.

According to Bloomberg, the team has identified 25 such cases, and data shows that the combined infection is more common among patients hospitalized due to Covid.

Deltacron was named after the discovery of omicron-like genetic signatures in delta genomes, according to Kostrikis.

“Right now, there are omicron and delta co-infections,” Kostrikis said in a Sigma TV interview on Friday.

“We will see in the future if this strain is more pathological or more contagious or if it will prevail,” said Kostrikis, the head of the university’s Laboratory of Biotechnology and Molecular Virology.

However, in his opinion, the highly contagious omicron variant will also supplant this strain.

GISAID, an international database that tracks viruses, received the researchers’ findings this week.

The new variant’s discovery comes as omicron continues to spread rapidly around the world, causing an increase in Covid cases.

A top vaccine executive warned in December that getting a “dual infection” from both Omicron and Delta is a very real possibility.

“In the not-too-distant future, these two viruses will coexist,” said Dr. Paul Burton, Moderna’s chief medical officer.

In a speech to the House of Commons Science and Technology Committee, he issued the warning.

“Omicron will infect people who have a history of Delta infection.”

“I believe Omicron is a serious threat; the three-day doubling time is much faster than anything we’ve seen before.”

“Both viruses can be carried by people, and this could happen here.”

It [could be]a lot worse.

“It allows the two viruses to share and swap genes,” says the researcher.

Dr Burton cautioned that while it’s unclear whether this would make any infection worse, it could certainly lead to more opportunities for each variant to develop.

This has happened before in the pandemic, though it is extremely rare.

In Belgium, a 90-year-old woman caught both the Alpha and Beta variants at the same time.

Before she died, she had not been vaccinated and doctors suspected she had contracted the two viruses from two different people.

Previously, Covid variants were identified by their country of origin, such as the Indian variant, Kent strain, or South African variant.

However, some variants have been renamed as experts refer to…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.