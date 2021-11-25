In Dauphin County, a man died after a three-vehicle crash on Route 22322.

On Route 22322, in Dauphin County, a man died in a three-vehicle crash.

Police confirmed to INFOSURHOY that a 33-year-old man died one day after a three-vehicle crash on Route 22322 in Susquehanna Township on Wednesday.

According to AJ Somma, Susquehanna Township police’s deputy director of public safety, Jamie Shay, 33, was pronounced dead at Holy Spirit Hospital following the 1:30 p.m. crash on the westbound side of Route 22322, near the Route 39 exit toward Linglestown.

Shay’s motorcycle, another motorcycle, and a logging truck were all involved in the collision, according to police.

According to police, the other motorcycle driver was not injured.

The truck’s driver remained on the scene.

The two motorcycles involved were part of a funeral procession, according to police.

Susquehanna Township police amended their statement to say only two motorcycles were involved and only one injury was reported, despite previous statements indicating three motorcycles were involved.

According to PennDOT, Route 22322 was shut down from the time of the accident until around 5:45 p.m.

The accident is being investigated by Susquehanna Township Police and the Dauphin County Accident Reconstruction Team.

Any witnesses should contact Sgt.

Officer David Yanich can be reached at 717-652-8265.

