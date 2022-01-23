In Dauphin County, firefighters are called to a house fire.

On Saturday evening in Highspire, firefighters were called to a house fire.

According to the Dauphin County Department of Public Safety, the first call came in at 6:30 p.m. for a fire in the 500 block of Eshelman Street in Highspire.

On Saturday night, the Highspire Fire Department confirmed the house fire on its Facebook page.

The Highspire Fire Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Also on the scene was the Lower Swatara Fire Department.

The fire department posted on Facebook that “Company 59 just cleared the 1st alarm house fire in the 500 block of Eshelman St, in Highspire.”

“On the first division of a 1.5-story house, units arrived with fire.”

There was no more information available.