In Dauphin County, UPMC has opened a new pulmonary and sleep medicine clinic.

In Dauphin County, UPMC has opened a new office for pulmonary and sleep medicine.

The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center has opened a new pulmonary and sleep medicine office on the East Shore.

On January 1, UPMC Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine opened its doors.

3 in the Lower Paxton Township location of UPMC Outpatient Services, 4310 Londonderry Road.

Etieno Umobong, Akshay Avula, Navdeep Brar, Christopher Franz, Santhosh John, Kevin Misner, Joanna Sta Cruz

UPMC Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine assesses, diagnoses, educates, supports, and treats patients with respiratory diseases and illnesses.

Asthma, bronchitis emphysema, occupational lung disease, pneumonia, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease are some of the other conditions that are commonly treated in the office.

From 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., appointments can be made.

Mon-Fri

717-988-8210 for more information

The Annville, Hanover, Lancaster, Lititz, Mechanicsburg, and York offices of UPMC Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine are located throughout central Pennsylvania.

