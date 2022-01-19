In December, Canada’s inflation rate reached a new high of 30 years.

In December, Canada saw its highest inflation rate in 30 years.

According to official figures, annual inflation is 4.8 percent, with a monthly rate of 0.1 percent.

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

According to StatCan, the country’s official statistical agency, supply chain issues were the main cause of the increase.

The previous month’s rate was 4.7 percent, while monthly inflation was 0.1 percent in December, down from 0.2 percent in November.

In December, grocery prices rose at a slower rate than durable goods prices.

On Wednesday, inflation figures in Germany and the United Kingdom both reached 30-year highs.