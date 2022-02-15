In December, real UK wages fell 1.2 percent as pay rises failed to keep pace with the cost-of-living crisis.

In December, real UK wages fell by 1.2 percent as pay rises failed to keep pace with the rising cost of living.

Britain is experiencing the tightest real wage squeeze in generations, which should worry policymakers.

Strong wage growth in the fourth quarter of 2021 failed to keep up with rising inflation, resulting in weekly pay being 1.8 percent lower in real terms at the end of last year than it was a year ago.

Ordinary wage growth for October to December 2021 is expected to be 3.7 percent higher than in Q4 2020, according to Office for National Statistics estimates, with wage inflation including bonuses reaching 4.3 percent.

However, consumer price inflation was 4.8 percent in December, wiping out any pay raise.

After inflation, total pay has decreased by 0.1 percent, while regular pay has decreased by 0.8 percent.

In January 2022, the UK employment rate increased by 108,000 jobs, bringing the total number of people employed in the country to a new high of 29.5 million.

In November 2021 to January 2022, job vacancies reached a new high of 1,298,400, up 513,700 from the pre-coronavirus period of January to March 2020.

The data painted a “dismal” picture of living standards, according to the Resolution Foundation.

“The UK labor market defied the Omicron wave and continued to tighten, with jobs, vacancies, and job moves all increasing, and unemployment continuing to fall,” Hannah Slaughter, senior economist at the Resolution Foundation, said.

“There are early signs that this positive activity is beginning to translate into higher pay growth – though the extent of the pay pressure is unknown.”

“While some policymakers are rightly concerned about accelerating nominal wages boosting UK inflation, they should also be concerned about Britain simultaneously experiencing the tightest real wage squeeze in generations,” Ms Slaughter said, referring to Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey’s recent warning that rapidly rising pay could lead to a wage price spiral.

Real UK wages fall 1.2percent in December as pay rises struggle to keep up with the cost of living crisis