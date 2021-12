In Doha, Turkey’s foreign minister meets with Syria’s former prime minister.

Riyad Farid Hijab and Mevlut Cavusoglu discuss recent events in Syria.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

Mevlut Cavusoglu, Turkey’s foreign minister, met with Riyad Farid Hijab, the former Syrian prime minister, in Doha, Qatar’s capital, on Monday.

Cavusoglu said he discussed recent events in Syria with Hijab in a Twitter post.

From June to August of 2012, Hijab served as Syria’s prime minister.

Since early 2011, when the Assad regime repressed pro-democracy protesters, Syria has been ravaged by civil war.