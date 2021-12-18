In Doha, Turkish and Qatari leaders will hold a bilateral meeting.

Leaders of Turkey and Qatar meet in Doha for a bilateral meeting.

Erdogan arrived in Qatar for a two-day visit on Monday.

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

On Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha.

According to an Anadolu Agency reporter, the meeting lasted for two hours and was closed to the media.

Erdogan arrived in Qatar on Monday for a two-day visit to attend the seventh meeting of the Supreme Strategic Committee between the two countries.

Erdogan is accompanied by a high-level delegation that includes Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Turkish intelligence chief Hakan Fidan, Director of Communications for the Presidency Fahrettin Altun, and Turkey’s Religious Affairs Minister Ali Erbas.

Ahmed Asmar is a journalist based in Ankara.