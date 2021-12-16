In Dubai, the Turkish foreign minister meets with businesspeople.

In Dubai, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu meets with business leaders.

According to Mevlut Cavusoglu, Ankara will continue to support Turkish businesspeople in the UAE, who play a crucial role.

ANKARA (Ankara)

Turkey’s foreign minister met with Turkish businesspeople in the Gulf Emirate of Dubai on Tuesday as part of an official visit to the United Arab Emirates.

Mevlut Cavusoglu, speaking to members of the Turkish Business Council, said Turkish businesspeople in the UAE play a critical role in strengthening bilateral trade ties.

He stated that Turkey would continue to support them.

On Twitter, he added that trade between Turkey and the UAE will grow in the coming days.

On Monday, Turkey’s top diplomat arrived in the UAE for an official visit.