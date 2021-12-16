In Dubai, the Turkish foreign minister meets with the UAE vice president.

Turkey will strengthen its economic and commercial ties with the UAE, according to Mevlut Cavusoglu.

DUBAI (Reuters) –

On Wednesday, the vice president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) welcomed Turkey’s foreign minister in Dubai.

Mevlut Cavusoglu, who is on an official visit to the Gulf country, met with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of the Emirate of Dubai.

Cavusoglu shared photos from their meeting on Twitter, writing, “Will further develop our economic and commercial relations with UAE.”

Tugay Tuncer, Turkey’s ambassador to Abu Dhabi, and Mustafa Ilker Kilic, Turkey’s consul general in Dubai, were also present at the meeting.

On the invitation of his UAE counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Turkey’s top diplomat arrived in the UAE for an official visit on Monday.

“Various dimensions of our bilateral relations will be discussed, and views on regional and international issues will be exchanged,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday, referring to meetings with UAE authorities during the visit.

Cavusoglu met with Turkish businesspeople in Dubai on Tuesday.

Last month, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that he would return to the UAE in February with a large delegation.

He praised Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s recent visit to Istanbul in an interview with reporters.