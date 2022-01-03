In early 2022, the results of standardized tests from 2021 will be released.

Due to previous extensions implemented to ease time constraints for school districts, the results for Pennsylvania’s 2021 standardized tests will be released several months later than usual.

Keystone and PSSA scores are expected to be released in either January or February, according to Casey Smith, a spokeswoman for the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

According to her, the results are usually announced in October or November.

According to Smith, the delay is due to PDE extending the deadline for submitting the assessments to allow teachers and students time to adjust to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Normally, the department receives all tests by May, but this year, some districts continued to test well into the summer.

“The full batch of results didn’t come back until September,” Smith explained.

The most recent set of assessment results are from 2019, as the PDE canceled standardized tests in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced schools across the state to close.

Experts predict that pandemic-related learning loss will continue to affect assessment scores in 2021, which is another reason for the extension, according to Smith.

Several York County school districts, including Eastern and South Western, took advantage of the extension and pushed back some of their exams weeks or months.

During the time when the assessments were typically administered, both districts were using remote learning.

Assessments in other local districts, such as York Suburban, were not postponed.

Superintendent Timothy Williams of York Suburban said earlier this year that he was curious to see how his students fared during the pandemic.

In an email, he stated, “The conventional wisdom is that our students lost a year of instruction.”

“I don’t always believe conventional wisdom is correct.”