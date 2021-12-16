In early tests, the antiviral drug thapsigargin from Covid-19 excites researchers with “unique” results.

Thapsigargin, a Covid-19 antiviral drug, has wowed researchers in early tests with “unique” results.

Professor Kin-Chow Chang, who studies thapsigargin at the University of Nottingham, says the science so far has been “very encouraging.”

A British university researcher believes he has discovered a novel new antiviral drug that can stop the cause of Covid-19, can be made into a pill, combats respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and influenza, and, most importantly, does not promote drug resistance.

Early lab results for the antiviral, thapsigargin, have been so promising in the way it arms the body against the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus, according to Prof Kin-Chow Chang of Nottingham University, that they almost appear “too good to be true” – indicating it is “one of a kind.”

Prof Chang emphasizes that his team’s research, which is based on cells and mice, is still in the early stages.

However, he expects more animal trials next year, and his confidence is growing.

“The real big question is whether it works in humans,” he said. “So far, the science is very encouraging.”

Antivirals have a number of drawbacks, including the potential for the viruses they target to mutate and become resistant to the drugs, especially if they are used individually.

Rather than directly attacking a virus, thapsigargin boosts human cells, preventing an infection from spreading through the body by blocking several stages of the viral reproduction cycle.

Prof Chang believes that this method should not foster resistance.

Prof Chang says it has the potential to be a prophylactic drug, used to fight potential infections early if someone feels ill, in what he calls an “optimistic prediction.”

“If you get a winter respiratory illness, you go to your doctor, and they don’t even have to figure out whether you have influenza, Covid, or RSV because this drug works against all of them.”

You don’t need a diagnosis for them to prescribe the medication, and you can start taking it right away.”

Molnupiravir, the world’s first antiviral pill to combat the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus, will be available to the most vulnerable Covid-19 patients starting on Wednesday, and Pfizer is hoping that its Paxlovid pills will be approved for use in the NHS soon as well.

Developing a broader range of antivirals, such as thapsigargin, would, on the other hand, allow for more drug cocktails to overwhelm the virus and aid preparations.

