In East Kilbride, a teen girl was seriously injured in a large gang fight involving ’13 to 16 people.’

In East Kilbride, a teen girl was seriously hurt in a large gang fight involving “13 to 16 people.”

Police are looking for anyone who may be able to help them with their investigation into the disturbance that occurred on Sunday night.

The rammy, which occurred around 8 p.m. on Sunday (January 16) in the Haldane Place area, is thought to have involved between 13 and 16 people.

Emergency services were dispatched, and the 16-year-old female teen was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

“We are appealing to members of the public who may be able to assist us with our enquiries into this disturbance,” said Detective Constable Shemain Murphy of Police Scotland’s CID unit.

“We believe 13 to 16 people were involved, and a 16-year-old has suffered serious injuries.”

“If you were in the area at the time of the incident or witnessed it, I would ask that you come forward and speak with police.”

Call 101 and reference incident 3037 from Sunday, January 16th, 2022.