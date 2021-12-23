In East Timor, a former priest from Pennsylvania was found guilty of sexually abusing young girls at a shelter.

A former priest from Pennsylvania was found guilty of sexually abusing girls at an East Timor shelter.

By Associated Press’ DAVID dos SANTOS GUSMAO

In the first case of its kind in the staunchly Catholic nation, a defrocked American priest accused of sexually abusing orphaned and disadvantaged young girls in his care in East Timor was found guilty Tuesday and sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Richard Daschbach, 84, was charged with child sexual abuse, child pornography, and domestic violence after spending decades as a missionary in the country’s remote enclave of Oecusse.

The trial started in February but was repeatedly postponed until it ended last month.

Victims complained about threats and online attacks during the trial.

Former President Xanana Gusmao, who went to court on Tuesday, is among those who support Daschbach.

East Timor is the most Catholic country outside of the Vatican, and Daschbach is remembered for his role in the country’s independence struggle.

Richard Daschbach, a defrocked Catholic priest, is given a cake on his 84th birthday in Dili, East Timor, on Tuesday.

December 26, 2021

(AP Photo/Ramundos Oki/File)AP Photo/Ramundos Oki/File

Daschbach confessed to the abuse, according to the church and foreign donors who once supported his shelter, but the former priest and his lawyers have repeatedly refused to comment.

They kept their legal strategy a secret, and the case was dismissed.

Daschbach, a son of a Pittsburgh steelworker, was ordained by the Society of the Divine Word outside of Chicago in 1964.

He arrived in what is now East Timor a few years later, and in the 1990s, he established Topu Honis, which means “Guide to Life.”

Hundreds of children passed through Daschbach’s care at the shelter.

More than a dozen women reported abuse, but due to legal complications, only nine of them were recorded in the case.

Five of the accusers spoke with the Associated Press.

They described Daschbach keeping a list of young girls on his bedroom door and that one of those girls would sit on his lap every night before bed, surrounded by a ring of children and staff members praying and singing hymns.

They asserted…

