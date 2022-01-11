In eastern Syria, ten rockets were fired at an oilfield and a US base.

In eastern Syria, ten rockets were fired near an oilfield and a US base.

According to sources, missiles were launched from Mayadin, which is known to be home to Iranian-backed foreign terror groups.

Syria’s town of TAL ABYADDEIR-EZ-ZOR

On Wednesday, ten rockets were fired from Syria’s eastern Mayadin region, apparently targeting the Al-Omar oilfield in eastern Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province, where US forces are also stationed.

According to local sources who requested anonymity, the rockets landed in barren areas surrounding the oilfield, causing no injuries or damage, and in retaliation, US artillery targeted Mayadin.

Short-range missile posts in eastern Syria were struck by US-led coalition forces on Tuesday, claiming they posed a threat to a facility used by US troops.

The targets were a threat to the Green Village area, according to the coalition, and were destroyed for legitimate self-defense.

