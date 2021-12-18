In eastern Turkey, six terrorists have been ‘neutralized,’ according to the Interior Ministry.

6 terrorists have been ‘neutralized’ in eastern Turkey, according to the Interior Ministry.

Terrorists were targeted in Tunceli province during Operation Eren Winter-6.



The Interior Ministry announced on Saturday that six terrorists were “neutralized” in a domestic anti-terror operation in eastern Turkey.

Local gendarmerie forces targeted the terrorists during Operation Eren Winter-6 in the Ovacik district of Tunceli province, according to the ministry.

The number of terrorists neutralized has risen to nine, including five who were wanted, according to the ministry, which also stated that at least one terrorist has surrendered.

The term “neutralized” is used by Turkish authorities to imply that the terrorists in question have surrendered, been killed, or have been apprehended.

Turkey launched Operation Eren this year, named after Eren Bulbul, a 15-year-old who was killed by the terrorist group in August.

The most recent operation aims to eliminate PKK terrorists who have taken refuge in the area.

The PKK, which is designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union, has killed at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants, in its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey.