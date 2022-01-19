In eastern Turkiye, the Palandoken ice climbing festival comes to an end.

Mountaineers from the United States, Italy, France, Georgia, and Iran compete in the event held in Erzurum’s artificial ice park.

ERZURUM, TURKEY ERZURUM, TURKEY ERZURUM,

The Palandoken ice climbing festival, now in its third edition, wrapped up on Wednesday in Turkiye’s eastern Erzurum province.

At an artificial ice park at an elevation of 2,200 meters (7,200 feet), local athletes competed alongside mountaineers from the United States, Italy, France, Georgia, and Iran.

A 20-meter (65-foot) high ice wall with a width of 150 meters (492 feet) was climbed by the participants.

They climbed the “iceberg” shaped wall, which was the first of its kind in the country, with special equipment.

Ice climbing, according to Turkish Mountaineering Federation President Ersan Basar, is a very important sport for the federation, which is responsible for six winter sports.

“This climbing is significant in terms of visual appeal,” he said, adding that the festival was held in a pleasant environment.

“We’ll host the Turkiye Ice Climbing Championship here tomorrow,” he said, referring to the tournament that starts on Thursday at the same location.

“The festival took place before the tournament.”

* Written in Ankara by Muhammed Enes Calli.