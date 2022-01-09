In Egypt’s Sinai, 16 people were killed in a bus accident.

In Egypt’s Sinai, 16 people were killed in a bus crash.

In an accident, 18 people were hurt.

ANKARA

According to health officials, a deadly road accident in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula killed at least 16 people and injured 18 others on Saturday.

A microbus and a bus collided on a road connecting the South Sinai city of Tor to the canal city of Suez, according to a statement released by the Health Ministry.

According to the ministry, 13 ambulances were dispatched to the scene, and the injured were transported to hospitals.

Egypt has a poor track record in terms of transportation safety, with thousands of traffic accidents occurring each year as a result of speeding and a lack of enforcement of traffic laws.

Egypt had 9,992 car accidents in 2019, the most recent year for which data is available, resulting in 3,484 deaths, according to the state statistics agency CAPMAS.

There were 8,480 accidents in 2018, with over 3,080 deaths.

* Ahmed Asmar is the author of this piece.