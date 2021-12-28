In El Cajon, California, a Learjet 35 collides with a residential area, resulting in a hazmat situation.

In El Cajon, California, a Learjet 35 crashes into a residential area, resulting in a hazmat situation.

One adult and two children were trapped after an aircraft crashed behind a house in California.

Although the crash had no direct effect on the home, fire and hazmat crews are on the scene to assess the situation.

Around 7:15 p.m., a crash was reported on Pepper Drive and Second Street in El Cajon.

Despite reports of a fire, deputies have yet to locate it.

According to the San Diego Sheriff’s Department, several power lines were downed in the area, leaving 2,500 customers without power.

It’s unclear how many people were aboard the plane or what their current condition is.

