In El Paso, Texas, was there an explosion?

Is it true that there was an explosion in El Paso, Texas?

A massive explosion occurred in El Paso, Texas, on December 30, 2021, according to reports.

It “sounded like an earthquake,” according to many residents in the area.

On the morning of December 30, 2021, several residents on the eastside of El Paso heard a loud explosion.

According to ABC-7, police and firefighters were baffled by the noise.

All local utility companies had been contacted, but none had reported any problems, according to police and fire dispatchers.

There was no earthquake in the area, according to the US Geological Survey.

