In England, at-risk 5 to 11-year-olds are missing out on vaccinations due to a ‘postcode lottery,’ according to parents.

In England, at-risk 5 to 11-year-olds are missing out on vaccines due to a ‘postcode lottery,’ according to parents.

Only clinicians willing to use fractioned doses of the adult Pfizer vaccine are vaccinating children under the age of 12. As a result, appointment availability is spotty.

I have learned that at-risk five to eleven-year-olds are missing out on Covid vaccines because paediatric doses of the vaccine are still unavailable across England.

In some parts of the country, children aged 5 to 11 have already begun to receive Covid vaccinations, but parents have expressed concern that other vulnerable children will be left out due to a postcode lottery.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) recommended two paediatric doses of the Pfizer vaccine for about 330,000 children who are immunosuppressed or live with someone who is.

However, parents who are eager to get their children vaccinated as the country moves closer to living with Covid without restrictions have told me they are in limbo.

According to my understanding, the official national rollout will begin by the end of the month, but some vaccinations have already started at GP offices.

Because paediatric vaccine formulations aren’t yet available in England, any vaccinations that are currently being given are ‘off-label.’

As paediatric vials are not yet available, GPs in England are vaccinating children with fractioned adult doses of the Pfizer vaccine – 10-microgram doses, a third of the adult dose.

Healthcare providers with the necessary skills can do this “where it is in the best interests of the patient,” according to a letter sent to practices in December, but not every GP surgery has the capacity.

Deepti Gurdasani, an epidemiologist and senior lecturer at Queen Mary University of London, has struggled to get her six-year-old daughter vaccinated despite being eligible as a household contact of a severely immunosuppressed person.

She told me she knew of a few parents who had been successful in getting their children vaccinated, but that when they called their doctors, they were directed to 119.

“It’s been very confusing for parents because we don’t know if the rollout has officially begun or not,” she said.

“Many parents have been calling their GP offices, and it appears that some of them have begun the rollout, but there has been no official announcement.”

Ms. Gurdasani received a flood of emails from parents who wanted to help.

