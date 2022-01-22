In England, high-street pharmacies will offer a 12-week online weight-loss program.

Adults can now be referred to an online 12-week program that provides access to weight management services such as one-on-one consultations with weight-loss experts through local pharmacies.

In England, three out of every five adults is overweight, and one out of every four people is obese, according to the NHS, which recently discovered that people seeking weight-loss assistance during the pandemic were on average five pounds heavier than they were three years prior.

According to projections, the rising number of people with type 2 diabetes, which is closely linked to obesity, will result in nearly 39,000 additional heart attacks and over 50,000 additional strokes by 2035.

“Obesity is a significant threat to the nation’s health,” said Dr Bruce Walker, deputy chief pharmaceutical officer of NHS England. “It increases your risk of dying from Covid and puts you at higher risk of stroke, cancer, and other deadly diseases.”

“Adults with obesity can now walk into any high street community pharmacy to take the first step on a life-changing weight loss journey, thanks to the NHS’s radical action plan.”

GPs have already referred over 50,000 adults to the program, and pharmacies are expected to make hundreds more referrals in the coming weeks.

“Pharmacies play a vital role in the health and wellbeing of our communities, and it’s fantastic that we can now refer people to this new weight loss programme,” said Warwickshire pharmacist Robert Pettifer.

“Using simple online plans, trained pharmacy teams can assist you on your journey to a healthier lifestyle.”

The program will be open to white adults with obesity – defined as a BMI of 30 or higher – and a diagnosis of hypertension, diabetes, or both.

Adults with a BMI of 27.5 or higher from black, Asian, or minority ethnic backgrounds are eligible.

A BMI of 18.5 to 24.9 is considered healthy for most adults, while 25 to 29.9 is considered overweight, 30 to 39.9 is considered obese, and 40 or higher is considered severely obese.

Diabetes treatments account for nearly one in every 20 GP prescriptions, with the condition costing the NHS £10 billion per year.

