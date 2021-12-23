In England, one out of every ten people with Omicron has ‘previously contracted Covid-19.’

In a technical briefing released today, the UKHSA stated that the rate of population reinfection has “increased sharply.”

According to a new analysis by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), about one in ten people with the Omicron variant in England have “previously contracted” Covid-19.

Between November 1 and December 18, 11,103 (9.5%) of the 116,683 patients with a confirmed or probable case of Omicron were linked to a previous confirmed infection that had tested positive at least 90 days before.

In a technical briefing released today, the UKHSA stated that the population reinfection rate has “increased sharply,” affecting infants to people in their 90s.

Covid-19 has been caught for the third time by 69 people with Omicron.

The analysis is likely to provide a “substantial underestimate” of the proportion of reinfections because many will be asymptomatic or missed by the analysis, according to the Government body.

Omicron may present as a milder disease than previous variants, according to the UKHSA technical briefing, because the risk of hospitalization is lower.

According to preliminary data, people infected with Omicron are 31 to 45 percent less likely to go to A&E and 50 to 70 percent less likely to be hospitalized than those infected with Delta.

The UKHSA study is the latest to show that Omicron causes less illness than previous variants, following four other studies published this week that found the same thing.

Officials cautioned, however, that the strain is still highly infectious and could result in a large number of people needing hospital treatment in the coming weeks.

Omicron has mostly affected people between the ages of 20 and 40, so scientists aren’t sure how it will affect future generations.

The vaccine has “lower effectiveness” for symptomatic Omicron infection than previous variants, according to the UK health agency, with evidence showing that protection wanes after two doses of the vaccine but improves after the booster.

However, new research suggests that after ten weeks, the extra protection provided by the booster may begin to decline by about 15% to 25%.

There is currently insufficient evidence to determine how effective the vaccine is in preventing hospitalization, but scientists believe it will continue to be effective, especially after a booster.

UKHSA Infosurhoy UK news summary by Dr Jenny Harries.

One in ten people with Omicron in England have ‘previously contracted Covid-19’