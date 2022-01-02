In England, school leaders are praising a long-overdue recommendation for face masks in classrooms.

Headteachers and teachers’ unions believe that reintroducing face masks in secondary school classrooms will help to prevent disruptions in the new school year, but they are concerned about the lack of air purifiers available to schools.

Secondary school and college students in England should wear face masks in class to prevent the spread of Omicron, according to school leaders.

While the updated Department of Education guidance is seen as a positive step toward avoiding mass disruption at the start of the new school year, headteachers and unions are concerned about the lack of air purifiers available to schools.

Given current case rates, Pepe Di’lasio, head of Wales High School in Rotherham, believes that extending face mask use to all areas is a “sensible way forward,” but that many schools have already made plans to reintroduce them to classrooms.

“The most recent news is just a continuation of this.”

I’m concerned about the limited availability of air purifiers, which I believe will be in high demand as a substitute for opening classroom windows to ventilate the space,” he said.

Previously, students in grades 7 and up were required to wear face coverings in public areas, but the new rule will extend to classrooms until January 26.

A further 7,000 air purifiers are being distributed to schools to improve ventilation, but the NEU teaching union has criticized the figure as “completely inadequate.”

“The government’s provision of additional purifiers shows that it recognizes the problem, but with over 300,000 classrooms in England, they have failed to provide an effective solution,” said NEU joint general secretary Dr Mary Bousted.

She went on to say that the recommendation on face coverings demonstrated that the government had been “forced to recognize” the potential impact of Omicron on education, but that it was “long overdue” and should be made mandatory.

Meanwhile, Rebecca Boomer-Clark, CEO of Academies Enterprise Trust (AET) schools, said that leaders would do “everything they can” to mitigate the disruption caused by Covid’s self-isolation.

“These are prudent measures as we begin the new school year – there is no substitute for being in the classroom, and anything that helps to minimize disruption to our students’ education is to be welcomed,” she said.

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi acknowledges the new measures when he announces them.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

School leaders welcome ‘overdue’ face masks recommendation for classrooms in England