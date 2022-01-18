In England, the teen sons of a Texas synagogue hostage-taker were apprehended.

In England, the teenage sons of a Texas synagogue hostage-taker were apprehended.

Associated Press writers JAMIE STENGLE, JAKE BLEIBERG, and ERIC TUCKER

COLLEYVILLE, Texas (AP) — An armed man who held four people hostage at a Texas synagogue for a 10-hour standoff had spent time in area homeless shelters in the two weeks leading up to the attack, and was dropped off at one by someone he appeared to know.

Malik Faisal Akram, a 44-year-old British citizen identified by authorities as the hostage-taker, was brought to the Dallas shelter on Jan.

2 by a man who hugged him and talked to him, according to Wayne Walker, CEO and pastor of OurCalling, a homeless outreach organization.

“He was dropped off by someone who appeared to have a relationship with him,” Walker said, adding that the FBI had been shown photos and video.

Late Monday, an FBI spokeswoman said they had no information about Akram’s stay at the OurCalling facility that they could confirm.

There was no early indication that anyone else was involved in the hostage-taking, according to the CIA.

On Saturday morning, Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker told “CBS Mornings” that he let Akram into Congregation Beth Israel because he appeared to be in need of shelter.

Colleyville, a city of about 26,000 people 30 miles northwest of Dallas, is home to the synagogue.

At first, Cytron-Walker didn’t think the man was threatening or suspicious, but then he heard a gun click while praying.

When the rabbi and three other men were taken hostage, they were taking part in a livestreamed service.

Shortly before 5 p.m., the first hostage was freed.

When Cytron-Walker threw a chair at the gunman around 9 p.m., he and two others escaped.

After the hostages were taken, Akram was killed.

Authorities have refused to say who shot Akram, claiming that the matter is still being investigated.

The FBI issued a statement late Sunday night, describing the incident as “a terrorism-related matter in which the Jewish community was targeted,” and stating that the Joint Terrorism Task Force is looking into it.

The statement came after comments Saturday from the special agent in charge of the investigation into a prisoner serving an 86-year sentence in the United States.

