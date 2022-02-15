In February, here are some flower ideas to brighten your home.

Funnyhowflowersdothat.co.uk has teamed up with Harriet Parry, a top floral stylist and artist, to share some simple and ingenious ways to brighten up our homes this February in a workshop called ‘Bring in the Blooms.’

Harriet brings fresh cut flowers to life in innovative and easy-to-follow ways to help inject color and originality into the home, with vibrant wreaths, alternative garlands, and tabletop vignettes.

Harriet chooses tulips, stocks, limonium, gypsophila, craspedia, alstroemeria, carnations, and delphiniums from a lush palette of seasonal flowers for their mood-boosting color, scents, and longevity, and blends them with varieties that can be dried and repurposed.

Harriet’s Top Tips:

“Harriet brings her artistic flair to reimagine seasonal flowers and everyday items, creating floral pieces for the home that stand out and make you smile,” said Chanel de Kock, UK Country Manager for Funnyhowflowersdothat.co.uk.

Many of us have spent a lot of time indoors and are looking for unique ways to bring color and joy into our homes to get us through to Spring.”

“Who says February has to be gloomy? We’re nearly at the end of Winter, and Spring is on its way!” said Harriet Parry, a floral stylist and artist.

Flowers can look beautiful simply arranged in a vase, but if you’re looking for a little more unique ways to display blooms, this workshop is for you.”