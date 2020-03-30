In France, infected by the virus, the doctor will see you now

By Antony Paone and Elizabeth Pineau

PARIS, October 30 / PRNewswire / – The doctor’s office in Paris where Tura Milo works has closed its door to patients because of the coronavirus, but the general practitioner is only now starting a video conference call.

“How many days have you had a fever?” She asked a 31-year-old patient suspected of having the virus. The doctor could see the patient in a window on her computer screen while the patient was filming at home with a webcam.

The doctor diagnosed a mild case of coronavirus, gave the patient an online prescription for medication to relieve symptoms, and advised him to limit contact with his friend to avoid transmission of the virus.

“Surprisingly, patients got used to it very quickly,” said Milo of the virtual consultations she is holding after her surgery in the upscale 6th district of the French capital.

She estimated that between 30% and 50% of her online appointments affected coronavirus complaints.

Increased patient concern about the virus and concerns that a personal visit to the doctor could expose people to infection have led to an increase in the use of online medical consultations in France.

Since the outbreak in France, the number of consultations on a platform called Doctolib has increased 100-fold, and the number of doctors using the website has increased tenfold, according to Doctolib co-founder and CEO Stanislas Niox. Chateau.

“And that is increasing hour by hour,” he told Reuters in an interview.

According to an official balance sheet released on Thursday, 1,696 people have died from coronavirus in France and the number of registered infections is 29,155.

The French government has advised people to stay at home and avoid all but essential travel. Visits to the doctor are on the list of permitted activities, but many fear that they may catch the infection in the doctor’s office.

Doctolib was founded in 2013 and usually charges doctors a monthly fee of 79 euros for using the website. At the beginning of the outbreak, however, this was not done.

Doctolib, which is not listed, announced last year that a round of financing, in which investors raised 150 million euros, gave the company a valuation of around 1 billion euros. ($ 1 = 0.9077 euros) (Written by Elizabeth Pineau and Christian Lowe; Editing by Alex Richardson)