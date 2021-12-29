In France, Islamophobia is on the rise, with mosque attacks and racist graffiti.

On Tuesday, racist attacks targeted two mosques in the cities of La Mure and Domene.

Multiple Islamophobic attacks have recently occurred in France, with two mosques being attacked in the southeast and racist graffiti targeting Muslims being written on street walls in the west.

Several mosques in the cities of La Mure and Domene were attacked by racists early Tuesday, according to local media.

When the congregation arrived at the mosque in La Mure, the trash bins in front of the building had been overturned, the mailbox and door handle had been damaged, and a small Turkish flag pennant had been partially burned.

Islamophobic graffiti was written on the mosque’s wall, including “Muslims are harmful.”

The incident is being investigated by security forces.

Separately, on the evening of Dec. 1, a person believed to be inebriated entered a mosque in the city of Domene.

27, vandalized the location and scribbled statements on a tablecloth accusing the imam and the community of inciting terrorism.

The assailant was able to flee the mosque.

While prosecutors have launched an investigation into the attack, security forces are looking into whether the two incidents are linked.

Racist and Islamophobic graffiti adorns the town’s walls.

Racist graffiti was also written on the walls in the town of Chateau-Gontier in the Pays de la Loire region, targeting Muslims and other minorities.

The Islamophobic and racist attacks are being investigated by authorities.

On Twitter, French Interior Minister Gerard Darmanin expressed his support for the Muslim residents of La Mure and Chateau-Gontier, saying that such heinous acts are contrary to republican values.

Hostility is increasing.

The Coordination Committee of Turkish Muslims in France (CCMTF) said in a statement that anti-Muslim, racist, and xenophobic sentiments have been on the rise in France, particularly recently, and that Muslims have been targeted directly.

The statement condemned the attacks and called for the perpetrators to be brought to justice, citing the closure of mosques, attacks on places of worship, and Islamophobic graffiti as examples of rising anti-Muslim sentiment.

Mosques are being shut down in France.

Paris tightened controls on Muslim establishments, places of worship, and mosques after passing a contentious “anti-separatism” law in August.

