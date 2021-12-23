In France, over 84,000 new COVID cases have been registered.

In France, there have been over 84,000 new COVID cases reported.

The government claims that the situation is critical because of the omicron variant.

Over 84,000 new COVID-19 infections have been detected in France in the last 24 hours, the highest number since April.

The government is concerned about the virus’s rapid spread, having declared the health situation “critical.”

The number of cases is expected to rise in the coming days, with health officials estimating that the omicron variant will result in over 100,000 cases per day.

According to government spokesman Gabriel Attal, who spoke at the weekly press conference earlier in the day, the pace of the epidemic will likely accelerate due to the effects of omicron, which will become dominant between Christmas and New Year’s.

The Macron administration, on the other hand, is wary of imposing new restrictions that could stifle business and ruin Christmas celebrations for families.

New restrictions will be announced after the government conducts a health assessment in December.

Several cities, including Paris, have canceled major concerts and fireworks planned for the end-of-year celebrations.