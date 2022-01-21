In France, the leader of a defunct far-right group was sentenced to a year in prison.

In France, the leader of a defunct far-right group was sentenced to one year in prison.

After violence at a rally in December, Marc de Cacqueray-Valmenier was barred from participating in demonstrations.

NEW YORK

Marc de Cacqueray-Valmenier, the leader of the now-defunct Zouaves Paris (ZVP), was sentenced to one year in prison for a baseball bat and tear gas attack on a Paris bar in June 2020.

Because of violence at a December rally by far-right presidential candidate Eric Zemmour last year, he was barred from participating in demonstrations, and he was detained on Thursday for taking part in an anti-vaccine demonstration on Jan.

the fifteenth

On January 1, the ZVP was disbanded by Cabinet decision.

5 people were arrested after a riot at Zemmour’s rally.

Cacqueray-Valmenier announced in November 2020 that he had joined Armenian ranks in Nagorno-Karabakh to fight Azerbaijanis.