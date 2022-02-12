In France, the requirement that vaccinated travelers take a coronavirus test has been removed.

Beginning in February, the country will no longer enforce the use of indoor masks.

29

ANKARA (Turkey)

Late Friday, France announced that it would no longer require vaccinated travelers to take a coronavirus test.

The government said in a statement that proof of vaccination is once again sufficient to enter France, as it was before the outbreak of the omicron variant.

The requirement for unvaccinated travelers to present a negative test to travel to France remains in place, but passengers arriving from countries on the “green” list, which have a moderate virus circulation, are exempt from the measures on arrival, including testing and isolation.

Unvaccinated travelers from countries on the “orange” list must continue to present a compelling reason for visiting France and may be subject to a random test upon arrival, according to the statement.

Beginning in February, those with valid proof of vaccination will not be required to wear masks indoors, except on trains and planes, according to the government.

number 28