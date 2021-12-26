In Gaza, Palestinian resistance groups have started a military drill.

In Gaza, Palestinian resistance groups hold a military drill.

Military training, according to factions, aims to share expertise and improve combat readiness.

GAZA, PALESTINIAN CAPITOL

On Sunday, Palestinian resistance groups in Gaza conducted a joint military exercise.

The exercise aims to exchange expertise and improve combat preparedness, according to the factions’ joint statement.

The military exercise on Sunday is the first between Palestinian factions since Israel’s last offensive on the Gaza Strip in May, which resulted in the deaths of over 200 Palestinians and thousands of others, as well as thirteen Israelis killed by Palestinian rocket fire from Gaza.

The Israeli military has made no statement about the training.

In December 2020, Palestinian factions held their first military drill.

*Written in Ankara by Ahmed Asmar.