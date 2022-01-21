In Geneva, the United States and Russia will begin talks aimed at easing tensions in Ukraine.

After a flurry of meetings this year, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov have begun talks.

VENEZUELA

Following a flurry of meetings this year, the US secretary of state and Russia’s foreign minister met face to face on Friday for talks in an effort to ease tensions and prevent conflict over Ukraine.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met on the shores of Lake Geneva at the historic President Wilson Hotel, where many tense negotiations over world peace have taken place in the past decades.

“We are all equally committed to the path of diplomacy and dialogue in order to try to resolve our differences,” Blinken said at the beginning of the meeting.

“But we’re also committed to a united, swift, and severe response if that proves impossible and Russia chooses to continue its aggression against Ukraine.”

“You stated during one of your most recent international trips that you do not expect a breakthrough from this meeting,” Lavrov said.

“We don’t expect any breakthroughs from this meeting either: we’re looking for responses to our proposals.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin has made demands that differ from those made by the West, such as preventing Ukraine from joining NATO.

Both have press conferences scheduled for a few hours after the meeting.

On Thursday, Blinken warned Moscow that any military aggression against Ukraine would be costly to Russia.

Meeting has a low expectation

Despite a series of security talks already held this year, diplomats expect little progress on Friday.

Russia has stated that it will not invade Ukraine, a former Soviet republic.

Blinken also met with the foreign ministers of Germany, France, and the United Kingdom in Berlin to discuss the latest developments and form a united front against Moscow, amid growing fears of a Russian attack on Ukraine.

Following the meeting, Blinken stated that the United States and its allies share the same goals and are continuing diplomatic efforts to prevent a Russian invasion or destabilization of Ukraine.

The Geneva talks on Friday came after discussions in January.

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov met on October 10 in Washington, D.C.

Sherman claimed she had drawn a line after that meeting.

Short summary of Infosurhoy