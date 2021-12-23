In Glasgow, Rangers’ Kemar Roofe will face charges of careless driving.

Rangers’ Kemar Roofe will face charges of careless driving in Glasgow.

Next year, a former Rangers player will face charges of careless driving.

Kemar Roofe, 28, is accused of committing the crime on March 18 in Glasgow’s Govan neighborhood.

According to court documents, the Jamaican international striker drove a black Audi Rs 6 without due care or attention.

Roofe allegedly passed several vehicles and re-entered the lane, causing other drivers to slam on their brakes to avoid a collision.

Roofe is also accused of not having his car’s registration mark attached to it.

This was allegedly displayed on the vehicle’s windscreen.

Roofe is also accused of not having the correct information on his driver’s license, failing to surrender it to the Secretary of State, and failing to provide details about the name and address changes.

Roofe’s final two charges allege that he drove the vehicle without a valid driver’s license and that the registered keeper’s address was out of date.

Roofe, a native of Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire, also played and was sent off in a 0-2 loss to Slavia Prague at nearby Ibrox Stadium on the same day.

“The accused pleads not guilty to the charges,” Abby Russell, defending, said in Glasgow’s Justice of the Peace court today.

“Shall we set new dates then?” Justice Colin Marchment responded.

“On May 26, a hearing will be held, and on June 27, a trial will be held.

“The accused will be summoned.”