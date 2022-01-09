In Glasgow, the cheapest and fastest day 2 and day 8 PCR Covid tests for travel are available.

In Glasgow, the cheapest and quickest PCR Covid tests for day 2 and day 8 are available.

Even if you’re fully vaccinated, all visitors to Scotland are required to take a day 2 test upon arrival; here’s a list of the quickest and cheapest clinics in Glasgow.

All visitors flying into Scotland from outside the UK are required to take a PCR Covid-19 test on day two of their return, as well as one up to two days prior to their arrival.

This adds an extra step to travel plans for those looking to get some winter sun, as well as an additional cost to consider because the free NHS tests are no longer available.

After receiving a negative test result from the day 2 test, those who have been fully vaccinated may be released from isolation.

The test can be taken on or before the second day after returning to Scotland, according to the Scottish Government’s website.

Steps must also be taken by those who have not been fully jabbed.

Continue reading to learn where in Glasgow travelers can get the cheapest and most expedient PCR tests.

Everyone over the age of 11 is required to take a PCR test on or before the second day after arriving in Scotland, and they are not allowed to leave isolation until the test results are negative.

This means that the sooner you get your test and the results, the sooner you can stop isolating yourself.

As a result, when deciding which provider to take your day 2 test with, speed is an important consideration – though typically, a faster turnaround equates to a more expensive test.

£55.00

Turnaround – By 11:59 p.m. the next day

69 Pounds

Turnaround – by 10 p.m. the next day

£75.00

By 12 a.m. the next day, you’ll have your results.

If you haven’t been fully vaccinated, you’ll need to schedule a PCR test on day 8 as well as a PCR test when you return to Scotland.

£55.00

By 11:59 p.m. the next day, you’ll have your results.

Fortunately, you can book your day 2 and day 8 tests in one package with Randox, which will save you both time and money.

