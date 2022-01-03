In Glasgow, the PCR Covid tests for day 2 and day 8 are the cheapest and fastest.

The cheapest and fastest PCR Covid tests for day 2 and day 8 are available in Glasgow.

Even if fully vaccinated, all visitors to Scotland must take a day 2 test upon arrival; here is a list of the quickest and cheapest clinics in Glasgow.

All visitors flying into Scotland from outside the UK are required to take a PCR Covid-19 test on day two of their return, as well as one up to two days prior to their arrival.

This adds an extra step to travel plans for those looking to get some winter sun, as well as an additional cost to consider because the free NHS tests are no longer available.

After receiving a negative test result from the day 2 test, those who have been fully vaccinated may be released from isolation.

READ MORE – Scotland has set a new daily covid record, with over 20,000 cases reported in just 24 hours.

The test can be taken on or before the second day after returning to Scotland, according to the Scottish Government website.

There are steps that must be followed by those who have not been fully jabbed.

Continue reading to learn where in Glasgow travelers can get the cheapest and most expedient PCR tests.

Everyone over the age of 11 is required to take a PCR test on or before the second day after arriving in Scotland, and they are not allowed to leave isolation until the test is negative.

This means that the sooner you take your test and receive your results, the sooner you can stop isolating yourself.

As a result, when deciding which provider to take your day 2 test with, speed is an important consideration – though typically, a faster turnaround equates to a more expensive test.

£55

Turnaround – By 11:59 p.m. the next day

More information can be found here.

£69

Turnaround – By 10 p.m. the next day

More details can be found here.

£75

Turnaround – Same-day turnaround by 12 a.m.

More information can be found here.

If you aren’t fully vaccinated, you’ll need to schedule a PCR test on day 8 as well as a PCR test when you return to Scotland.

£55.00

Turnaround – By 11:59 p.m. the next day

Click here for more details.

Fortunately, you can book your day 2 and day 8 tests in one package with Randox, which will save you both time and money.

Here’s where you can learn more about the joint bundle.