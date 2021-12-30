In Glasgow, there have been 19,000 new covid cases in the last week, with no signs of slowing down.

In Glasgow, there have been 19,000 new covid cases in the last week, with no sign of this slowing down.

Glasgow currently has the most daily cases in Scotland, with over 4,713 new cases reported in the last 24 hours out of a total of 16,857 new cases across the country.

The Greater Glasgow and Clyde health board has recorded the highest number of covid infections in a single week, with over 19,000 new cases reported.

For the week of December 21 to December 27, the NHS area in Scotland had the highest cumulative number of infections.

Because of PCR results delays, test shortages, and holiday timings, the number could be higher.

Sign up for Glasgow Live’s newsletters to get more breaking news delivered to your inbox.

Between December 21 and December 27, a total of 19,032 new infections were recorded in Greater Glasgow and Clyde.

In the meantime, 4,713 cases have been reported in the area over the last 24 hours.

From December 20 to December 26, a total of 16,588 infections were reported.

In the last 24 hours, 16,857 new cases were reported in Scotland, according to data from Public Health Scotland.

The total number of infections in Greater Glasgow and Clyde now stands at 235,477.

Added to that, the health board has the lowest booster uptake rate.

Up until December 28, only 77 percent of over 40s in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde region had taken the booster dose (a total of 448, 036 jags were issued), with the percentages decreasing as the age range gets younger.

NHS Shetland has the highest rate of uptake in this age group, with 89.7%.

In the Greater Glasgow and Clyde region, 58 percent of those aged 18 to 39 have had their booster dose, accounting for 559, 561 jabs.

And 54.1 percent of 12-17-year-olds (560,763 doses) have had their third jag.