In Glasgow’s west end, the Batgirl crew will reopen an abandoned train tunnel for filming.

Scenes for the HBO film are being shot in the tunnel that runs beneath Great Western Road from Kelvinbridge to Botanic Gardens.

Film crews will be filming scenes for the HBO Max film, starring Leslie Grace as the female vigilante, in the tunnel that runs beneath Great Western Road from Kelvinbridge to Botanic Gardens in the near future, according to Glasgow Live.

It served trains running from Stobcross (at the Exhibition Centre) to Maryhill and Dawsholm via Kelvinbridge, Botanic Gardens, and Kirklee, as part of the Glasgow Central Railway line, which opened in 1896.

Since 1964, the line has been closed to passengers.

After seeing signs on Great Western Road and South Woodside Road directing film crews for ‘Cherry Hill,’ the working title for Batgirl, towards the Kelvinbridge station car park, Glasgow Live learned of the filming location.

Meanwhile, the tunnel’s long-closed entrances have reopened as film crews prepare the area for the upcoming scenes, with security personnel stationed near the Inn Deep pub.

The massive film shoot began in late November, with sets being built within the old North Glasgow College building in Springburn, for the first film that will be entirely shot in Glasgow.

Scenes for Batgirl’s external footage will be shot in the Trongate, Saltmarket, and city center areas over the coming weeks, possibly even into March.

Is the tunnel being used as an entrance to the Batcave? Only time will tell!