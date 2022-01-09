In Greece, Sadik Ahmet is a key figure in the cause of Western Thrace.

In Greece, a champion of Turkish democratic rights has taken a stand against persecution of the Turkish minority.

On the 75th anniversary of his birth, Sadik Ahmet is remembered for his years of fighting for the rights of the Western Thrace Turkish minority in Greece.

Ahmet was born in the month of January.

7, 1947, in Gumulcine (Komotini), Western Thrace, where he worked as a doctor and community leader for many years.

After finishing his medical training in Ankara and Thessaloniki, he completed his three-year mandatory military service as a Greek citizen.

Ahmet began his career as a medical doctor in 1978, then took action to highlight political pressure on Western Thrace’s Turkish minority at a time when Turkish-Greek relations were strained due to the Cyprus issue.

He started a petition in 1985 to have the Turkish minority heard by the international community, but he was imprisoned.

Many issues confronting the Turkish minority in Greece’s Western Thrace region were being closely monitored by Ahmet.

The Greek government refused to acknowledge the minority’s Turkish identity, instead referring to them as a “Muslim minority,” and stripped tens of thousands of people of their citizenship under the guise of Article 19 of the constitution.

In 1989, he was elected as the first independent lawmaker by Western Thrace Turks, but his status as a lawmaker was quickly revoked.

In 1990, Ahmet was sentenced to two months in prison for using the term “Turkish” in his speeches, despite being elected to the legislature for the second time that year.

He founded the Friendship, Equality, and Peace Party in 1991, which is the first and only political party of Greece’s Turkish minority to date.

The Greek electoral system was then changed to include a percent3 threshold, which required an independent candidate to receive 3% of all votes cast in the country, not just in the region.

Given Greece’s population of 11 million, the Turks in Western Thrace, with a population of 150,000, could no longer have another independent lawmaker.

On the 24th of July, 1995, the

