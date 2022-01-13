In Guatemala, a total of 4,078 people will be killed by 2021.

Murder and violence are not prevented by harsh, deterrent laws.

According to Guatemala’s National Institute of Forensic Sciences, at least 4,078 people were murdered in the Central American country in 2021.

The majority of the deaths were directly linked to firearms, according to the institute, and the figure for 2020 was 3,500.

Furthermore, the number of female victims increased by 28.5 percent from the previous year, rising from 507 to 652.

Despite the harsh and deterrent laws that have been enacted in Central American countries in recent years, murder and other violent incidents continue to rise.

