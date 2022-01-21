In Guillermo Del Toro’s creepy noir, Nightmare Alley, Bradley Cooper delivers a career-best performance.

In Del Toro’s cleverly crafted and very dark 1940s-set psychological thriller, Bradley Cooper gives one of his best performances as the drifter and con artist anti-hero.

Stanton (“Stan”) Carlisle, played by Cooper, is a gambler with a shady past who gets a job in a traveling carnival.

Despite the fact that everyone in the carnival knows he’s a bad guy, he manages to seduce them.

Stan, for one, is enthralled by the world he has recently entered.

He’s morbidly obsessed with the carnival “geek,” a pitiful and bedraggled man kept alive in a cage to be displayed to paying patrons.

He’s also intrigued by Madame Zeana’s (Toni Collette) elaborate con on customers, as well as her kindly but inebriated husband Pete (David Strahairn), who provides the “tells” that allow her to read people’s minds.

Stan is clear from the beginning of the film that he will betray everyone he meets, including lovers and business associates.

Cooper, on the other hand, conveys both his character’s insecurity and his desire for the big break.

Even as he connives yet more gullible victims, we feel sorry for him and identify with him at times.

Stan flees the carnival with Molly (Rooney Mara), a circus performer.

He dresses up as a high-end psychic and performs with her as his assistant on stage.

That’s how he meets Dr. Lilith Ritter (Cate Blanchett), a psychologist with more ruthlessness and cunning than he does.

You won’t find a better supporting cast than Del Toro’s outside of the Coen brothers’ better films.

Blanchett’s icy portrayal of the hardboiled femme fatale harkens back to Barbara Stanwyck’s prime.

As Ezra Grindle, the sadistic tycoon who hopes Stan’s clairvoyant powers will put him in touch with a lover whose death he caused years before, Richard Jenkins combines malevolence with a seedy pathos.

As Clem Hoately, who recruits and manages the carnival geeks, Willem Dafoe looks suitably seedy and sinister.

Toni Collette shines as Zeena, an aging but still glamorous woman who can’t help herself.

