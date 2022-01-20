In Guillermo Del Toro’s creepy noir, Nightmare Alley, Bradley Cooper gives his best performance yet.

In Guillermo Del Toro’s creepy noir, Nightmare Alley, Bradley Cooper gives a career-best performance.

In Del Toro’s smartly crafted and very dark 1940s-set psychological thriller, Bradley Cooper gives one of his best performances as the drifter and con artist anti-hero.

Stanton (“Stan”) Carlisle, Cooper’s character, is a gambler with a shady past who takes a job as a clown in a traveling carnival.

Despite the fact that everyone in the carnival knows he’s a bad guy, he manages to seduce them.

Stan, for one, is enthralled by the world he has recently entered.

He has a morbid fascination with the carnival “geek,” a pitiful and bedraggled man kept alive in a cage to be shown off to paying customers.

He’s also intrigued by Madame Zeana’s (Toni Collette) elaborate con on customers, as well as her kindly but inebriated husband Pete (David Strahairn), who provides the “tells” that allow her to read people’s minds.

Stan is obvious from the start of the film that he will betray everyone he meets, including lovers and business associates.

Cooper, on the other hand, conveys both his character’s insecurity and his desire for the big prize.

Even as he deceives yet more gullible victims, we occasionally feel sorry for him and identify with him.

Stan and Molly (Rooney Mara), a circus ingenue, flee the carnival.

He poses as a high-end psychic and performs on stage with her as his assistant.

That’s how he meets Dr. Lilith Ritter (Cate Blanchett), a psychologist who is ruthless and cunning on par with him.

You won’t find a better supporting cast than Del Toro has assembled here, outside of the Coen brothers’ better films.

Blanchett’s icy portrayal of the hardboiled femme fatale harkens back to Barbara Stanwyck’s prime.

As Ezra Grindle, the sadistic tycoon who hopes Stan’s clairvoyant powers will reconnect him with a lover whose death he caused years ago, Richard Jenkins combines malevolence with a certain seedy pathos.

Clem Hoately, who recruits and manages the carnival geeks, is played by Willem Dafoe, who looks appropriately seedy and sinister.

Toni Collette shines as Zeena, an elderly but still glamorous woman who can’t help herself.

