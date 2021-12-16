In Haiti, a fuel truck explosion killed around 50 people.

A fuel truck explosion in Haiti killed around 50 people.

According to local media, dozens of people were injured in an explosion in a northern coastal city.

A gasoline truck exploded in northern Haiti, killing 50 people, officials said Tuesday.

Hundreds of people were injured in the late Monday explosion in the northern coastal city of Cap-Haitien, according to Le Nouvelliste, a local news organization.

“Three days of national mourning will be declared throughout the territory in memory of the victims of this tragedy,” Prime Minister Ariel Henry tweeted.

“I bow low to the families of the victims,” Claude Joseph, the former president of the Caribbean country, said on Twitter.

“I feel the same pain and sorrow as everyone else around Cap.”