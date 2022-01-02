In Haiti, a fuel truck explosion resulted in at least 75 deaths.

At least 75 people were killed in a fuel truck explosion in Haiti.

A gasoline tanker overturned and exploded in Haiti on Wednesday, killing at least 75 people, according to officials.

Earlier this week, the HaitiLibre.com website reported that dozens of people were injured in the blast late Monday in Cap-Haitien, Haiti’s second-largest city on the country’s northern coast.

An investigation into the explosion is ongoing, according to officials.

“Three days of national mourning will be declared throughout the territory, in memory of the victims of this tragedy that grieves the entire Haitian nation,” Prime Minister Ariel Henry tweeted.

Officials said the death toll could rise, and the explosion turned 20 homes into ashes.

“I bow low to the families of the victims,” Claude Joseph, a former premier of the Caribbean country, said on Twitter.

I feel the same pain and sorrow as everyone else around Cap.”

Turkey has also expressed its sorrow over the tragic incident.

“We have learned with great sadness that more than 50 people were killed in a fuel truck explosion in the Haitian city of Cap-Haitien,” said a statement from the Foreign Ministry.

Turkey expressed its “sincere condolences” to the families of those who died, as well as to the people and government of Haiti, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.