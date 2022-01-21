In Harrisburg, firefighters are on the scene of a house fire.

Firefighters respond to a house fire in Harrisburg.

A first-alarm blaze broke out in a city home on Friday afternoon, and Harrisburg firefighters are working to put it out.

According to a Facebook post from the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire, the fire started around 1:30 p.m. in a duplex on the 1900 block of Forster Street.

The fire did not appear to have caused any injuries right away.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

As of 2 p.m., firefighters are still on the scene.

The fire is still burning.

While city firefighters are on Forster Street, firefighters from Cumberland and York counties have been called in to assist.

